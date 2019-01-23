WILLIAM “BILL” HOWARD CHIDRESS

Mr. Childress, 84, of Linden, died Sunday, January 13, 2019, at his residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, January 16, 2019, noon, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Patricia Boatwright and Wally Littrell officiating. Burial was at Childress Family Cemetery. He was born in Pikeville, Kentucky, the son of the late Bozier Hatten Childress and Ida May Childress. He was owner/operator of Complete Automotive and an Assembly of God minister. He was a member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle Assembly of God, loved cattle farming, and reading his Bible. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joe Lee Bowman, and brothers, Fred and Bobo Childress. Survivors include his wife, Anna Childress; a daughter, Gloria (Scott) Ashworth of Pella, Iowa; sons, Greg (Amanda) Childress of Linden, Michael (Kim) Childress of Manchester, Donald (Sylvia) Bowman of Lansing, Michigan, and Doug (Alice) Bowman of Waterford, Michigan; grandchildren, Nadja Barrantes, Dalton Childress, Colton Ewing, Clark Ewing, Lucas Childress, Andrew Childress, Hannah Houser, Autumn Houser, Jennifer Childress, Chris Childress, Lauren Ashworth, Sarah Gardner, Kristina Bowman, Cass Bowman, Jonathan Bowman, Christie Crabtree, Jennifer Lauckner, and Sherri Bowman; great grandchildren, Liam, Emma, Cole, and Hazel Lou Childress; a brother, Eugene Childress; and a host of other loving family members and friends.