NOTICE: MINERAL ESTATE

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

PIPER LLC

vs.

UNKNOWN SUCCESSOR(S)-IN-INTEREST

TO EDNA B. HOLT A/K/A EDNA B. STRICKLAND

HOLT IN RESPECT OF LEGO SCHOOL ROAD

MINIERAL ESTATE

CASE NO. 5222

NOTICE

In this cause, it appearing from the duly filed Verified Complaint for claim of Abandoned Mineral Interest that unknown parties may have an interest in a mineral estate underlying the estate owned by Piper LLC, the entity filing said Complaint, its estate being located on Lego School Road in Perry county, Tennessee, as more particularly described in the deed filed in Book D29, Page 35, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee (the “Register’s Office”), and as reflected as Map 121, Parcel Nos. 04 and 04.01, Office of Property Tax Assessor of Perry County, Tennessee. The above tracts of land contain approximately 434 acres.

The last known owner of the subject mineral estate was Mrs. Edna B. Holt a/k/a Edna B. Strickland Holt. The subject mineral estate is of record in Book S19, Page 584 in the Register’s Office.

As required by Tennessee Code Annotated section 66-5-108(e)(3), publication of this notice shall be made for three (3) consecutive weeks in the Buffalo River Review, a newspaper of general circulation in Perry County.

Such mineral estate identified in the complaint shall lapse in sixty (60) days unless the parties having an interest therein file with the Clerk and Master an answer alleging a claim to such mineral estate.

This is the 18th day of January, 2019.

Charlene Duplessis,

Clerk & Master

