MOTHER, SON FACE DRUG & BURGLARY CHARGES

A mother and son face multiple charges after driving by the location they allegedly robbed as an officer was conducting the investigation.

On Tuesday, January 15, deputies from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a local home to take a report of a burglary that had taken place earlier the same day.

A witness stated that Zachary Tucker came onto the property and broke into a shed, took items, and left.

As Deputy Daniel Courter was taking the witness’s statement, Tucker passed by the location; he was the passenger in a white Honda pickup driven by his mother, Jacqueline Stephens.

Deputy Courter made contact with the suspects after catching up with them and initiating a traffic stop.

