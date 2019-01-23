MISS MONROE CROWNED 2019 HOMECOMING QUEEN

Miss Miriam Monroe, a Senior at Perry County High School, was crowned basketball Homecoming Queen Friday evening, January 18. Last year’s Queen Gloria Mayssee had crowning honors. Miriam is the daughter of Poochie Keeton and Tony Monroe. Gloria is the daughter of Maggy Maysse and Diego Torres. Queen Miriam’s court—Freshman Harley Wright, Sophomore Jae Middleton, and Junior Brittany Klase—is pictured on the sports page in this edition.

