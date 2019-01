Mr. Sisler, 53, of Linden, died Monday, December 31, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Alaska, the son of James Eldon Sisler, of Sunrise, Florida, and the late Joan (Smith) Sisler. He worked in the HVAC industry. Survivors, in addition to his father, include his wife, Kim Sisler of Linden; a son, Michael Coland of Kansas; and a brother, Ronald Sisler of Arizona.