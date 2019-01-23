FREE COMPUTER CLASSES AT LINDEN LIBRARY

The Perry County Public Library in Linden is offering basic computer training classes funded under a grant contract by the State of Tennessee.

Call the library at 931-589-5011 to register for the classes described below. Space is limited, call soon. Classes will be offered at 104 College Avenue, Linden, the street behind the high school.

–Introduction to the Computer. Saturday, January 26, 2:30 p.m. A basic class for beginners who know very little (or nothing) about computers.

–Computer Privacy and Security. Monday, January 28, 4:30 p.m. This class is for beginners who know a little about computers and want to learn about computer security issues.

