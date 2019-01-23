FORMER EMPLOYER SUES BATES RUBBER & MANAGER FOR AGE DISCRIMINATION

A former employee of one of the county’s largest industries is suing for wrongful termination of his job and age discrimination by the company and by its plant manager.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Perry County Circuit Court on behalf of Mike Rhodes by his attorney, Joyce Grimes Safley of Nashville.

The lawsuit names as defendants Bates Rubber, Inc.—the local factory—and its owners Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation, Park-Ohio Assembly Components Group, Park-Ohio Industries, Inc, Fluid Routing Solutions LLC, and Supply Technologies LLC. The lawsuit also names Bates Rubber Plant Manager Pamela McDaniel as a defendant, individually.

The lawsuit seeks relief “for damages related to and resulting from unlawful employment practices, wrongful termination, and age discrimination in violation of the Tennessee Human Rights Act.

