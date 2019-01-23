DALE ANN NOWELL WARD

Mrs. Ward, 72, of Parsons, formerly of Linden, died Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Decatur County Health and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jamie Ward officiating. Burial was at Ward-Peace Cemetery. She was born in Lexington, the daughter of the late James William Nowell and Maureen Heath Nowell. She was a retired LPN, having last worked for Averett Medical Group in Linden. She was a member of the New Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lexington, loved ready, cross stitching, playing solitaire, and sewing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ward, and a sister, Sue Fryer. Survivors include her daughter, Vickie (Scott Bourland) Avrett of Scotts Hill; a son, Bruce Avrett of Scotts Hill; stepchildren, David (Melinda) Ward of Hohenwald, Lisa (Gary) Skelton of Linden, and Jamie (Jen) Ward of Indiana; grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Hamm, Garrett (Kortni) Higdon, and Caylin, Ansley, Elena, and Landon Ward; great grandchildren, Rhylan and Laynlei Hamm; a sister, Joan (Michael) Liykins of Millford, Ohio; brothers, Ricky Nowell of Lexington, and Rocky Nowell of Enville; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.