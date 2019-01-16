VIKINGS LEGACY CLUB: MACKIN, EDWARDS, LINEBERRY INDUCTEES

The sixth annual Vikings Legacy Dinner—a night to honor all Vikings because “tradition never graduates”—will be held Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Rhodes Memorial Gym at PCHS, 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $25 for the formal steak dinner; tickets are on sale now by calling 931-589-2831 or 731-694-0999.

The dinner will be hosted by the 2018-2019 Vikings and Lady Vikings basketball, baseball, and softball teams, and benefits all PCHS athletic teams.

These three new members of the fifth Legacy Club class will be inducted: Larry Mackin, Class of 1972; Martha Ruth Edwards, Class of 1954; and Lincoln Lineberry, Class of 1957.

The formal induction, along with a compilation of achievements, will be presented at the banquet.

Everyone is invited attend this special event.