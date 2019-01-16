UPDATE, MORE INFO ON HWY. 438 CRASH THAT CLAIMED LIFE

In regards to the Highway 438 East accident resulting in the death of forty-five year old Laura Mast, a few things should be cleared up for the public, according to Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems, who urged everyone to rely on facts, not rumors.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, not the Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

The PCSO stepped aside immediately and only conducted traffic control when they learned there was a conflict of interest.

Mrs. Mast was standing beside her bicycle on the narrow shoulder of 438, not turning onto Lower Cane Creek Road when she was struck by Ms. Burcham’s vehicle.

State law requires that all drivers are to submit a blood alcohol/drug test when they are involved in a fatality crash.

Ms. Burcham was not arrested and charged at the scene because she did not appear to be impaired, according to Trooper Beckham. Ms. Burcham did, in fact willingly submit to a blood/alcohol test.

All alcohol/drug tests must be submitted to the TBI crime lab for analysis if the case is going to be prosecuted.

Due to the high volume of cases submitted to the TBI lab from across the state, it usually takes up to six weeks until the results come back. Neither THP or PCSO have any control of that time frame.

In the event that the driver has high levels of alcohol or drugs in their system, the case will then be carried before the next grand jury to seek an indictment.

If the grand jury returns an indictment, the defendant will be charged, booked into the jail of the county where the crime occurred, and bond will be set by a magistrate for said crime.

The State of Tennessee has all rights in prosecuting cases involving deaths, despite a family requesting clemency.

Sheriff Nick Weems stated that he attended the funeral service of Mrs. Mast and was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by the entire community.

He met with the victim’s family to discuss ways to improve safer travels in their community.

The Sheriff has already reached out to the Chief of Staff at the Capitol to arrange a meeting with the Director of Transportation.

“These efforts will not bring Mrs. Mast back, but hopefully they will help to provide a safer highway through the community and help prevent future tragedies,” the Sheriff said.