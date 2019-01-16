LONGBEARDS WON STATE AWARDS, ANNUAL BANQUET THIS SATURDAY

The Buffalo River Longbeards invite you to their annual Banquet & Auction this Saturday, January 19, 5:00 p.m., at Linden Middle School gym, for a fun evening in a family setting for a most important cause.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., meal at 6:30 p.m., with auction to follow. Please remember: this is a non-alcohol event.

NWTF is the largest conservation organization in the nation with its primary mission being “save the habitat, save the hunt” as its signature goal.

Longbeards spokesperson Mike Andrews said, “Those of us that have been blessed to have had access to the outdoors and all its rewards need to make the effort to see that our future generations have the same opportunity. On many fronts and for many reasons that right and opportunity is being challenged daily more than ever before.

“Our chapter, with your help and support, has been honored over the last fifteen years to make great strides and a difference at the local, state, and national level. We appreciate so much your support that allows us to provide outreach programs each year.

“Last Saturday, at the State Awards Banquet, in Lebanon, the Longbeards chapter won awards in different categories: fourth in the state in sponsor members, fourteenth year making Golden Gobbler, and joining the Half-Million Dollar Club for dollars raised. None of that is possible without you,” Andrews said.