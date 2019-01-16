GREGORY BATES RILEY

Mr. Riley, 61, of Lobelville, died Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Charles Denby “Buck” Riley and Johnnie Rushton Riley. He was a correctional officer at Turney Center. A memorial service was held Sunday, January 6, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Duane Ritter officiating. Survivors include his sister, Tina (Brad) Frank of Lobelville; nieces, Nicole Carroll and Pam Anderson (Jacob) Sparkman, both of Centerville; nephews, Nathan Carroll of Centerville, Bradley Frank, Jr. of Lobelville, and Rodney Anderson of Kingston Springs.