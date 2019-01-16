2018: YEAR IN REVIEW (JULY-SEPT.)

During the first month of the new year, the Buffalo River Review will take a look back at the news stories that made the front page of the newspaper during 2018. This week: July through September, 2018—the year that was.

JULY

Perry County began the 2018-2019 fiscal year debt-free, following approval by the County Commission of a $430,277 payment to retire all long-term debt. The process began during former County Mayor John Carroll’s tenure and reached the pay-off during Mayor Terry Richardson’s term. The debt service fund—the allocation to cover long-term debt—was projected to still have a healthy balance.

Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore was honored as Congressional District Seven “Statesman of the Year” at the 42nd annual Tennessee Republican Party Statesman Dinner. The party each year elects one statesman from each of Tennessee’s nine district for the special honor.

Mrs. Ruth Denton celebrated her 103rd birthday on July 5.

Zach Dill, the only candidate running for an open seat on the County Commission, following the resignation of Michael Bell who moved outside the district, took the office a couple of months early to fill that vacancy.

Sheriff Nick Weems said the Perry County Courthouse was now safer following the construction of holding cells were prisoners could be kept secure while awaiting their appearance in court. The transformation of the area in the basement of the courthouse was made possible by a $25,000 grant from the Tennessee Administrative Office of Courts.

An inmate carpentry program at the Perry County Jail received attention from a Nashville TV station when reporter Dennis Ferrier, FOX 17, visited to learn more about the initiative to teach inmates usable skills before they re-entered society. The class is taught by retired PCHS building trades instructor Chester Ezell.

Tom’s Creek Baptist Church celebrated a major landmark on July 17 when the congregation celebrated their 150th anniversary. The County Commission marked the date by proclaiming it Tom’s Creek Baptist Day for their “many years of service to their God, their congregation, and community.”

Tragedy struck when seventeen-year old Paige Peeler—a much-loved member of the PCHS student body and Viking football team—was killed in a single vehicle accident.

AUGUST

Ahead of electin day (August 2), 1,331 Perry County voters cast early votes. Just over a thousand of those voters participate in the Republican primary.

Students returned to school August 6 for registration and began classes on August 8 for the 2018-19 academic year.

Election day came and went. When all the votes were tallied, former County Mayor John Carroll was elected to return to that office after a four-year hiatus, Sheriff Nick Weems was re-elected, and two newcomers—Circuit Court Clerk Joy Breeding and County Trustee Shane Copeland—received nods to replace retiring, county-wide officeholders Peggy Smotherman and George Duncan, respectively. Linden Mayor Wess Ward and Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore faced no opposition in their races.

Another newcomer, Perry County’s Kirk Haston, won three of the 72nd House District’s counties to become the GOP’s November candidate for the Tennessee legislature.

Kathy Garrison, Linden Elementary Teacher of the Year, also received the system-wide honor.

Food Giant President Kevin Ladd told the Review, We take this issue very seriously,” following a failing score of 51 on a state inspection. Corrective actions were taken and the store scored a 84 in a follow-up inspection a couple of weeks later.

The body of Roger Ballantine, 53, of Carroll County, was recovered Sunday, August 19, from the Buffalo River about five hour after his wife said he went under the surface and never came up while trying to recover items they lost after capsizing their canoe near Seed Tick Road at the Perry-Humphreys county line.

Perry County launched a new official website, perrycountygov.com, Mayor Terry Richardson announced in August.

The County Commission set the property tax rate at the same level at $2.48, with the following breakdown: $1.51 to county general, 71 cents to schools, 26 cents to solid waste, and zero cents to debt service.

SEPTEMBER

Hazel Churchwell became the newest member of the Buffalo River Review’s 90’s Club. She celebrated her ninetieth with a birthday part of Linden First Baptist.

The following week, Calvin Allen—pictured behind the wheel of his tractor—joined the 90’s Club. A member of the Cedar Creek community, Mr. Allen is a lifelong Perry County resident and farmer.

“Healthy Perry” received a $5,000 grant from the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness to promote worksite/faith-based health and classroom physical activity.

Perry County’s affiliate group of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books for local children from birth to age five, celebrated its fourteenth anniversary. To sign up your child, visit either the Linden or Lobelville branch of the Perry County Public Library.

PCHS football homecoming was celebrated on September 14 when Jayln Monroe was crowned Queen. Her court: Audrey Owens, Jayce Whitt, and Madison Hensley.

The Tommy Hickerson Memorial Lodge 95, Fraternal Order of Police, held its annual and popular Truc & Tractor Pull at Buffalo River Resort.

Local officials joined members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars to promote Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

MLConnect, the new initiative by Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative to bring fiber optic broadband to its members, received a $1.18 milllion grant for its efforts.

The highly-anticipate and heavily-attended “Remembering World War II Living History and Re-Enactment drew thousands of visitors to Linden on September 29. The event honors those members of the Greatest Generation who served in that war and transforms downtown Linden to the 1940’s era.