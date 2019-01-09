WOMEN KILLED WHEN STRUCK BY VEHICLE ON CANE CREEK

A member of the Mennonite community on Cane Creek is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, January 2.

Lora Mast, 45, was eastbound on Highway 438 on her bicycle when a Chevy Blazer, also eastbound, struck her while Mast was attempting to turn onto Lower Cane Creek Road.

Shana Burcham, 30, of Linden, lost control of the Chevy when she tried to stop, according to a report filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Beckham, and struck Mast with the rear of the vehicle which left the roadway and came to rest on its side at the bottom of an embankment.

The report indicates that drug use was suspected, and that a test was performed on Burcham. Charges are pending.

Sheriff Nick Weems said he plans to ask the state to widen the area of the road where the accident occurred. He said his department has received complaints for years from motorists having near-collisions with wagons, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The Sheriff told the Review, “I have already reached out to the Director of Operations for improvements on 438. A meeting with TDOT will be set in the near future to discuss reductions in speed limits and road work.”

“It is a very unfortunate and sad day for the Mast family. This community is constantly growing and I personally feel like the state has neglected a duty to see that this highway is made for safe travelers, whether you’re a motorist or a pedestrian. It’s just too dangerous.”

A passenger in the vehicle, 30 year old Brandon Lookabaugh, was not injured but was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hickman County, according to reports.

Services for Mrs. Mast, mother of six, were held Sunday. Her obituary appears in this issue.