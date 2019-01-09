QUICK THINKING HELPED POLICE LOCATE CAR-JACKED VEHICLE

Quick thinking by a carjacking victim not only likely saved his life but helped police quickly locate his vehicle.

Chase Richardson, a Perry County native, was on his way to work in Nashville just after 8:00 p.m., on the day after Christmas.

When he stopped his sedan at the intersection of Pearl Street and Johnson Avenue, he was accosted by Phillip Pickett, brandishing a gun and banging on the driver’s side window.

Chase told NewsChannel 5 that Pickett kept yelling, “Get out of the car.”

“It’s hard to process it, telling people what happened,” Chase told reporters. “There was a gun pointed at me and it could’ve been the end. It’s hard to think about.”

Chase got out of the car, as directed, but slipped his work cell phone into the center console as he exited the vehicle. Picket took Chase’s personal cell phone and wallet and took off.

Chase went directly to a nearby Walgreen’s and called Metro Police who used the Find My Phone iPhone app to locate the stolen Honda in less than an hour. A helicopter was even dispatched for the search.

Pickett tried to elude police by stopping the car and running, but he was apprehended.

Police credited Chase’s quick thinking with helping them locate and arrest Pickett who is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, and felony evading arrest.

“If this was his first time I’d feel more remorse and forgiveness,” Chase said, “but he’s continuously done this and it’s hard to think he wouldn’t do this other times to other people.”

Chase is the son of Loretta Richardson of Perry County, and the late Bill Richardson.