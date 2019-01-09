PATTY TURNER

Mrs. Turner, 73, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at her residence. A funeral service was held Friday, January 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Jimmy Minor officiating. Burial was at Warren Cemetery in Lobelville. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Ewell “Brown” Weatherly and Estella “Tince” Weatherly. She was a Registered Nurse for forty-eight years and a member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church in Lobelville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angelina Loggins. Survivors include a son, Eric Woods; grandchildren, Colton Woods, Alex Woods, and Connor Woods; great grandson, Wyatt Woods; great granddaughter, Kendall Jackson; siblings, Ann Breece, Carolyn Lineberry, Garry Wayne Weatherly, Linda Ashton, and Judy Christy.