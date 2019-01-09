NOTICE OF CONTRACTORS

The Town of Linden will be accepting bids for an addition to the TCAT Training Facility which will include improvements to the welding booths, HVAC work, the addition of rest rooms and ADA accessories. Rough inspections may be picked up Monday-Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Town of Linden until January 22, 2019. There will be a pre-bid conference at 11:00 a.m., with bid opening at 1:00 p.m. on January 22, 2019 in the Mayor’s office. For more information, contact Mayor Wess Ward at 589-2736 no later than January 22, 2019. All contractors must be licensed, bonded and insured.

B 1/16