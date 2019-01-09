LORA E. MAST

Mrs. Mast, 45, of the Cane Creek Mennonite Community, died Wednesday, January 2, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accident. A funeral service was held Sunday, January 6, 2019, at the Cane Creek Church House, with Lew Beachy and Lewis Beachy officiating. Burail was at the Cane Creek Community Cemetery. She was born in Dover, Delaware, the daughter of Eli A. Mast and the late Effie Beachy Mast. She was a dear wife, mother, daughter and sister. Survivors, in addition to her father, include her stepmother, Dorothy Mast; husband, Amos Mast; children, Micah, Jotham, Lucas, Chloe, Laurel, and Jannika; brothers, Herman (Martha) Mast, Alvin (Amanda) Mast, Stephen (Judith) Mast, and Ivan (Katie) Mast; sisters, Martha (Conrad) Kuepfer and Miriam (Aaron) Hostetler.