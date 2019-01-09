DONALD RAY COFFEY

Mr. Coffey, 65, of Lobelville, died Friday, December 21, 2018, at his residence. A graveside service was held Sunday, December 23, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at Leeper Cemetery in Lobelville, with Ben Carroll officiating. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Ray Coffey and Genevia (DePriest) Coffey. He was a member of Lobelville Church of Christ, and worked as a master mechanic. married Iris (Boisvert) Coffey and they were married and both baptized in the Lobelville Church of Christ. Donald worked as a Master Mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by David Noel Smith and Teretha Sue Goss. Survivors include his wife, Iris Boisvert Coffey; sons, Clifton Ray Coffee of Melanie, Texas, and Logan Coffey of Lobelville; a godson, Matt Bernard; sister, Martha French of Lobelville; sister-in-law, Donna Smith of Waverly; three grandchildren, Breana, Cody, and Justin; great grandson, Easton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.