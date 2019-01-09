DANNY RAY LANDERS

Mr. Landers, 51, of Linden, died Monday, December 31, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 3, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Walter Tibbs officiating. Burial was at Bunch Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Daniel B. Landers and Ruth Ann “Nicky” LuBuda Landers. He last worked in the maintenance department at Graham Lumber Company. He loved hunting, fishing and his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of twenty-five years, Pat Raney Landers; daughters, Kasey (Bradley) Andrews of Linden, Lacey Landers of McEwen, Lori (Daniel) Bledsoe of Linden, and Jessica (Mike) Starrett of North Dakota; a son, Michael (Tammy) Landers of Linden; sixteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters, Jenia (Wayne) Jordan of Henderson, and Cindy Brewer of Columbia; a brother, Scott (Donna) Landers of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.