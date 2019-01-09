ANN WEEMS DAVIS-SCHWENK

Mrs. Schwenk, 73, of Middletown, Delaware, died Friday, December 21, 2018. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, January 12, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late William Harold Weems and Eula Mary Clifton Weems. She was a graduate of Linden High School Class of 1963. Ann had a long career as a realtor and more recently worked for Walgreens. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, listening to music and Florida Gator football. Ann had a keen eye and a great sense for interior design, floral design and gardening. In her spare time, she loved to read American History books. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Derek Bruce Weems, and a brother, Wayland Bruce Weems. Survivors include her husband, David E. Schwenk; a son, Clarke (Lieren) Davis of Bradenton, Florida; a daughter, Laura Rosanne Simmons of Cairns, Queensland, Australia; a stepson, Sean-David (Cindy) Schwenk of Lake Forest, California; a step-daughter, Erika Rebecca Schwenk of Palm Harbor, Florida; a brother, Walter “Harley” (Anneliese) Weems of Leesburg, Florida; sister, Annette (Dwight) Mealer of Waverly; sister-in-law, Edith Rhodes Weems of Linden; and a host of other nephews, nieces, and extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com.