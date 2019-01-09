$500 REWARD OFFERED FOR RETURN OF STOLEN RIFLES

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating four rifles stolen from a local home.

Alex Crowe told investigators that he arrived home after a 28-day shift on a riverboat to discover these weapons missing: Marlin .22 magnum with Nikon scope, Remington 700 .270 with Nikon scope, Savage Axis .223 with Nikon scope and bipod, and a Savage long-range .308.

Two shotguns and pistol ammo were left in the gun cabinet; nothing else in the house was disturbed, and there appeared to be no forced entry, according to the incident report.

Crowe said two other people had keys to the house and authorities, at press time, were still trying to locate on of those individuals.

The spare key to the gun cabinet was on top of the cabinet itself, Crowe told authorities.

The Sheriff’s office released this report and serial numbers to other county law enforcement agencies and to the nationwide NCIC search.

Crowe is offering a $500 reward for the return of his guns. Call the Sheriff’s Office, 931-589-8803, if you have information about this case.