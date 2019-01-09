2018: YEAR IN REVIEW (APRIL-JUNE)

During the first month of the new year, the Buffalo River Review will take a look back at the news stories that made the front page of the newspaper during 2018. This week: April through June, 2018—the year that was.

APRIL

Two runaways from Youth Villages Deer Valley Camp for Boys caused havoc for a couple of days before being captured. The teens, ages 14 and 16, were charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft of property, criminal trespassing, and vandalism. Yet another runaway situation prompted local authorities to meet with state officials to work out a solution to the ongoing problem.

Perry County vets gathered for a special observation of Vietnam War Veterans Day and welcomed guests who wished visit with the local heroes at Veterans Park.

The qualifying deadline passed and the lengthy ballot for the August general election was set with incumbents, challengers, and newcomers vying for many county seats. Four candidates qualified to run for County Mayor: Don Bates, John Carroll, Kevin Tinin, and Andy Tucker. Sitting Mayor Terry Richardson did not seek re-election. Eighteen candidates qualified to run for the county’s twelve seats on the Commission.

Also in politics, Perry County native filed qualifying papers to run for State Representative in the Republican primary, also on the August ballot.

For the first time ever—and in response to school shootings across the nation—all four Perry County schools had armed officers on duty during school hours. Sheriff Nick Weems’ “Not Our Children” safety initiative garnered the attention of the Wall Street Journal and NBC’s Today Show.

Four former local athletes were named to the top thirty greatest players list in TSSAA history: from the legendary 1950’s Linden teams, Albert Ellison and Gene Paschall, and from more recent years, PCHS Vikings Mike Rhodes and Kirk Haston.

MAY

The family of murder victim Carolyn Kilpatrick, along with local officials, traveled to Nashville for the parole hearing of Chad Swatzell, the man found guilty of shooting Kilpatrick in 1988. Swatzell was once again denied parole.

The story of Sophie Ryan—daughter of Tracy and Josh Ryan and granddaughter of Bruce and Glenda Cotton of Linden—was featured in the documentary, Weed the People, promoting cannabis legalization for cancer treatment based on proven results such as Sophie’s. The film premiered at the Nashville Film Festival in May.

Two suspects on the loose from Decatur County—and who had eluded police in a high-speed chase—ran into the wrong person. Local citizen Scotty Landers was armed when he came upon the men at a White Oak community sawmill and he held them at gunpoint until authorities could arrive and make arrests.

After a year off, the popular Civil War re-enactment of the burning of the Perry County Courthouse returned to downtown Linden to mark the 155th anniversary of the clash between Confederate and Union soldiers on the same day, May 12, and at the same historic location.

A local fourth grade student received the Girl Scout Medal of Honor for her “presence of mind to be resourceful, skilled, and competent and act out of service to others.” Lacey Mathis removed herself from an overturned vehicle, climbed a steep embankment, and flagged down help for her mother Amy who was trapped inside the car.

PCHS Juniors Jackson Moore and Jaynie Rosson were local winners in the annual MLEC short story contest. Jackson, first place, received an all-expense paid trip to DC on the Washington Youth Tour. Both Jackson and Jaynie received $1,000 scholarships.

The popular Music On Main Street summer concert series began his ninth consecutive season on May 26 in Lobelville. The series alternates summer weekends between Perry County’s two municipalities, offering free music, fun, and family entertainment, Memorial Day through early August.

For the past twelve years Perry County resident Dorothy Inman has been knitting chemo caps for the patients at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center. In May she presented her 1,000th cap to the hospital.

“Miss Helen” Craig Smith, longtime educator and local author, became the latest member of the Buffalo River Review’s 90s Club for individuals who reach their ninth decade of living.

Academic honors were announced at commencement exercises for Perry County High School Seniors. Kailynn Moore and Kishan Patel were named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. Rounding out the top ten: Addison Dudley, Rebecca Klinger, Kade Dabbs, Kevin Byler, Joshua Taynor, Ashley Urban, Elijah Berberette, and Ty Moore.

JUNE

In the sixth month of the year, the Buffalo River Review joined the Magic Valley Publishing family of newspapers following the MVP’s acquisition of the Review from Kennedy Newspapers. The Review is now a sister newspaper to The Camden Chronicle, The Carroll County News-Leader, The Lake County Banner, and The Crockett County Times.

As mentioned in last week’s look back at 2018, the county’s requested private act to allow the Commission to set salaries for non-elected, full-time county employees received approval from the Tennessee General Assembly, sponsored by Representative Steve McDaniel and Senator Joey Hensley.

A local effort that received national attention resulted in a reversal of opinion by the State Fire Marshal who first rejected the use of barricades on the inside classroom doors to stop would-be intruders. Sheriff Nick Weems, who began the “Not Our Children” campaign, met with state officials to discuss the matter and the Fire Marshal’s office changed their position.

In another drug round-up, narcotics charges were filed against eight more individuals, resulting in a total of 364 drug cases in General Sessions and Circuit Court in the past three years. The charges involved meth and prescription drugs.

Another nonagenarian joined the BRR 90s Club: Mr. Earl Westbrooks, a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War.

The weather forecast for the last week of June was sweltering—seven straight days with temperatures in the mid-90s.