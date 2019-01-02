THEODORE “TED” FRANK STELMACK

Mr. Stelmack, 84, of Linden, died Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home, Columbia, is in charge of arrangements. He was born in New York, New York. He worked as a self-employed electrician and plumber for thirty-five years in Perry County. Survivors include his son, Ted Stelmack, Jr. of Linden; daughter, Cheryl (Mark) Strothkamp of Rogersville, Missouri; grandchildren, Sara Villaneuva, Grant Strothkamp, Courtney Stelmack, and Tyler Strothkamp; and great grandchildren, Erica, Ella, and Emma. Share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TNFunerals.com.