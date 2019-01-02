SANDY THOMPSON

Mrs. Thompson, 72, of Lobelville, died Monday, December 24, 2018. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was born in Pitman, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Cecelia Mood and William Hess. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Pitman, and was a retired store clerk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Thompson, and brothers, Robert Hess and William Hess. Survivors include her children, Robert Thompson and Susan Munyon; a sister, Mary Liddle; grandchildren, Matt, Robbie, Nichole, Chris, Eric, Heather, Harry, and Emily; and a great grandson, Lucas.