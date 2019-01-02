JOHN CLAY EDWARDS

Mr. Edwards, 91, of Linden, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral was held Friday, December 28, 2018, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with James Smith officiating. Burial was at DePriest Cemetery on Duncan’s Circle. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Robert Edwards and Bessie DePriest Edwards. He was a member of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church and a retired Journeyman Bricklayer from Ford Motor Company at the Rouge Plant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mae Qualls, Polly DePriest, Ruby Holland, Mary Turner, and Nell Rivers, and a brother, Harvel Ray Edwards. Survivors include his wife of sixty-nine years, Ann Duncan Edwards; daughters, Wanda Lee,of Michigan, and Janice (Rick) Blaze of Columbia; a son, Tim (Keith Hayes) Edwards of Linden; grandchildren, Tracy Malyszek, Kenny Lee, Matt Lee, and Jessica Luke; great grandchildren, Joseph Cammarata, Grace Lee, Caraline Cammarata, Hudson Lee, Harper Lee, and Atticus Luke; a sister, Martha Kugel of Michigan; and a host of other loving family members and friends.