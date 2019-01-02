GREG O’NEIL BURCHAM

Mr. Burcham, 50, of Linden, died Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Poplin Hollow Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of Neil Madison Burcham and the late Cathy Deloris Barber Burcham. He was a prison guard at Turney Center. In addition to his mother, he is also preceded in death by brothers Neil Madison Burcham, Jr. and Gil Burcham. Survivors include his daughters, Ashley Burcham and Aubrey Cain, both of Camden; grandchildren, Serenity Key and Jocelyn Smith; brothers, Stacy Burcham of Lobelville, Robert Burcham, and Roger Burcham, both of Lexington; and a host of other loving family members and friends.