FANNIE LOUISE BELL

Mrs. Bell, 90, of Hohenwald, formerly of Linden, died Monday, December 24, 2018, at Lewis County Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service was held Thursday, December 27, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Mike Tanner officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Benny Landers and Clarice Gallion Landers. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cammie Qualls; sisters, Mary Lee Hinson, Vesta Edmond, and Dorothy Landers; brothers, Dan, J.D., Ollie, and A.B. Landers. Survivors include her daughter, Johnnie Maness of Decaturville; a son, Jerry Lynn (Sandra) Bell of Linden; grandchildren, Rhonda Staggs, Dana Starr, Jamie Bell, and Michael Bell; several great grandchildren; a brother, David (Carolyn) Landers of Decaturville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.