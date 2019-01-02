CIRCUIT COURT FEES: PAY NOW ONLINE

The Perry County Circuit Court Clerk office now offers online payments through Courtfeepay.com, a system that is both flexible and convenient.

After a payment has been submitted on Courtfeepay.com, the court will then accept or reject the citation payment. You will receive email updates when your payment has been submitted and accepted or rejected.

This will make court payments more convenient and a breeze.

The office still takes payments by phone and in office but has added the online payments option for convenience of defendants.