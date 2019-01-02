ANN WEEMS DAVIS-SCHWENK

Mrs. Schwenk, 73, of Middletown, Delaware, died Friday, December 21, 2018. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, January 12, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late William Harold Weems and Eula Mary Clifton Weems. She was a graduate of Linden High School Class of 1963. Ann had a long career as a realtor and more recently worked for Walgreens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Derek Weems, and a brother, Wayland Bruce Weems. Survivors include her husband, David E. Schwenk; a son, Clarke (Lieren) Davis of Bradenton, Florida; a daughter, Laura Roseanne Simmons of Cairns, Queensland, Australia; a stepson, Sean-David (Cindy) Schwenk of Lake Forest, California; a step-daughter, Erika Rebecca Schwenk of Palm Harbor, Florida; a brother, Walter “Harley” (Anneliese) Weems of Leesburg, Florida; sister, Annette (Dwight) Mealer of Waverly; sister-in-law, Edith Rhodes Weems of Linden; and a host of other nephews, nieces, and extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.