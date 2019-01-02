2018: YEAR IN REVIEW (JAN.-MARCH)

During the first month of the new year, the Buffalo River Review will take a look back at the news stories that made the front page of the newspaper during 2018. This week: January through March, 2018—the year that was.

JANUARY

The political season was already underway in preparation for the August county general. Sheriff Nick Weems was the first candidate in 2018 to announce his re-election plans, setting up the regular appearance of announcements throughout the Spring and Summer issues.

A Review reader warned of a possible scam related to DISH satellite TV service. He said the caller tried to sell him an upgrade and get payment over the phone. He confirmed with DISH that it was indeed a scam—the first of many the newspaper reported on in 2018.

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 412 between Linden and Hohenwald: Carmen Navarro of Linden, and Damon Bunch of Lewis County.

Six PCHS Seniors won scholarships from the Buffalo River Longbeards and NWTF: Blazz Trull, Josh Tanner, Ryleigh Bunch, Addison Dudley, Kevin Byler, and Kyle Qualls.

The County Commission approved a resolution asking the Tennessee General Assembly to allow the county to set a pay and salary policy and a pay and salary scale for non-elected county employees, in response to several salary lawsuits filed against the county in recent years.

The Perry County Health Department was offering free flu shots during January 2018.

The Perry County Republican Party announced its first-ever Reagan Dinner on January 20.

The Linden home of Misty DePriest and Buddy Connor, and all its contents, were lost to a fire. No one was injured.

Gloria Maysse was crowned PCHS Homecoming Queen for the 2017-2018 basketball season.

Organizers of the annual Vikings Legacy Club banquet announced that Rudy Kalis, longtime TV sportscaster for WSMV, would be the 2018 keynote speaker.

FEBRUARY

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new officer, K-9 Tango, compliments of Nashville K-9, LLC, at no cost to taxpayers. K-9 Tango—a German shepherd—is fully trained in detection and apprehension.

The state awarded a $282,750 Community Development Block Grant to Perry County to help pay for a $325,000 water line extension to the Short Creek Community.

Annual audits by the State Comptroller’s office resulted in very few findings and a clean bill of health for the Perry County, Town of Linden, and City of Lobelville budgets.

The Vikings Legacy Club welcomed three new members last year: Vikings Joel Plunkett and Brett McCaig, and Lady Viking Alecia Weatherly.

Jayden DePriest won the statewide “Patriot Pen” essay contest sponsored by the local and Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Sheriff Weems announced plans to raise funds for the purchase of classroom barricade devices that would stop potential intruders. The State Fire Marshall said the devices could not be used in schools, sparking debate that received statewide attention.

The county received a grant of $181,096 to build new convenience centers in the Pineview and Cedar Creek communities. Grant proceeds could be used for all costs, including a compactor, fencing, paving, electrical and water hook-up, and attendant shelters. The two centers are now up and running for public use.

MARCH

The body of a missing Perry County man was found in the Buffalo River near Flatwoods, just a short distance from where his submerged pick-up was located a few days earlier. Authorities believe Marshall Spry, 73, simply made a wrong turn and drove his vehicle into the river. Spry was from the White Oak community.

Lady Vikings standout Chynia Brooks scored her 2,000th point in her final game as a PCHS athlete at the Region 6A tournament. She went into the second round game needing 27 points to reach her goal, and she scored exactly 27 points.

The Lady Vikings finished third in District 12A. Brooks was named All-Season and District 12A MVP. Lady Viking Jaycie Roberts received All-Season honors as well. The Vikings’ season ended with a loss at the District 12A tourney.

For the first time, Perry County Republicans caucused to elect a nominee for Perry County Mayor, and chose Kevin Tinin as their candidate.

A fourteen-month undercover investigation by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office—led by Chief Deputy Bart Rosson—resulted in drug charges against forty-two individuals. The investigation was dubbed Operation Thin Ice.

The tenth annual Blooming Arts Festival once again filled the streets of downtown Linden with thousands of people shopping with more than 100 vendors. The Saturday event was kicked off with the dedication of the Jim Azbill Community Center in Linden, in honor of the late town Mayor. Governor Bill Haslam was in attendance at the dedication and made remarks.

Remembering World War II continued to be a winner, racking up five more Southeast Festivals and Events Association Kaleidoscope Awards. Including a silver for Best Festival with a budget under $75,000.

The Perry County Industrial Development Board secured a $760,000 grant to run a forced main sewer line to the industrial site in the northern part of the county, just a few miles south of I-40 near the Perry/Humphreys county line on Highway 13.

Next week: April through June.