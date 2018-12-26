PHYLLIS W. SMITH

Mrs. Smith, 78, died Thursday, December 13, 2018, in Linden, surrounded by family. Henderson County Cremation Services of TN was in charge of arrangements. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and beloved grandson, Phillip Fuhrman. Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Gray (Danny Trull) of Linden, and Samille (Ivan) Thurber of Fairview; stepson, Jason Smith of Baker City, Oregon; grandson, Lance (Ashleigh) Fuhrman of Clarksville; and great granddaughter, Attanell Amelia Fuhrman.