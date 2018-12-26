MEDLIN BOUND OVER TO GRAND JURY FOR MURDER, DRUG POSSESSION

The case against a Decatur County man who admitted to shooting a Perry County native has been bound over to the grand jury following a General Sessions court hearing on first degree murder and drug possession charges.

Jimmy Kevin Medlin is charged in the October 14, 2018 slaying of Jerrel Barber, 57, of Linden, at Decatur County’s Beech Bend Park camping area.

Both witnesses and authorities say Barber seemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and that he did not know his alleged killer. Barber was at the park selling firewood to campers when witnesses say he was approached by Medlin who kept repeating, “I got you, you old (expletive),” before opening fire.

One witness said the wounded Barber said, “Call the ambulance. I’m dying.” The witness said she stayed with Barber until he died and that after the shooting Medlin walked back to his camper like nothing had happened.

Under cross examination, the same witness said Medlin had threatened to harm other campers with whom he had disagreements.

The witness said Barber was not threatening toward Medlin, but did walk in his direction, saying, “A gun doesn’t make a man, son,” seconds before the shooting began. She said she felt Barber was trying to keep other people nearby from being shot.

According to testimony at the hearing, Barber was struck with six bullets—five to the center mass of the body and one in the arm.

Investigator Stephen Whitlock of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where he found Barber’s body. He testified that Medlin was pacing back and forth at his own campsite, and that he was distraught and appeared very intoxicated.

Investigator Whitlock confiscated a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun believed to be the murder weapon, along with drug paraphernalia, marijuana, a rifle, and more ammunition from Medlin’s camper. Blood alcohol and ballistics results were not back in time for the hearing.

Investigator Whitlock told the court that he interviewed Medlin the following day—when the confession was made—instead of on the day of the shooting because Medlin was too intoxicated to answer questions.

Judge Rick Wood ruled there was probable cause in the case and bound it over to the grand jury for possible indictments.

Medlin, of Parsons, is 42 years old.

Jerrel was the son of Jerry and Margie Barber of Linden.