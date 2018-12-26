LINDEN WOMAN CHARGED: CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV

A Linden woman has been charged with “unprotected intimate contact” for allegedly knowing she exposed a man to HIV.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that he is not aware of this charge ever being filed against another individual in Perry County.

Mandy Smith, 46, according to the arrest warrant, “had unprotected intimate contact with a male victim over the course of a year,” from November of 2017 to November 2018.

The warrant says the victim claimed that Smith never informed him that she was HIV positive. Smith was booked into the Perry County Jail on one count of criminal exposure to HIV.

Under Tennessee law: “A person commits the offense of criminal exposure of another to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) when, knowing that the person is infected with HIV, the person knowingly: Engages in intimate contact with another.”

Criminal exposure to HIV is a Class C felony.