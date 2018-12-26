JONES HOME DESTROYED BY MIDDAY BLAZE

Perry County Deputy Charlie Jones and his family of six lost their home Wednesday, December 19, around noon to an electrical fire.

The residence is located on Spring Court in Linden.

Sheriff Nick Weems reported that Jones was at the Sheriff’s Office when the call was dispatched.

“Luckily no one was home and his family is still complete,” Sheriff Weems added.

Jones served his country in the Army, with boots on the ground overseas, and is now serving Perry County as a Deputy Sheriff.

Sheriff Weems said that although response from the Linden Fire Department, Perry County Rescue Squad, and many volunteers was quick, the Jones residence was a total loss from both fire and water damage.

“It is really a sad day to see someone who pours his heart and soul into their community and family lose it all. Charlie’s wife Becky is a sweetheart and they both work every day to provide for their four children,” the Sheriff added.

An account has been set up on behalf of the Jones family at FirstBank for those who wish to donate to help the family get back on their feet. The Sheriff’s Office is also accepting home furnishings for the Jones family as well.

101.3 WOPC set up a radiothon on Thursday morning and raised a substantial amount of money for the family.

“On behalf of the Jones family, I’d like to personally thank all the local businesses and citizens for donating. It really touches their heart and mine too,” the Sheriff said.