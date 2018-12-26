JAMES S. MARTIN

Mr. Martin, 69, of Lobelville, died Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Duane Ritter officiating. Burial was at Hinson-Dowdy Cemetery. He was born in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Ira and Martha Martin. He was retired from Bates, LLC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Annetta Martin. Survivors include his wife, Sally Martin; children, Rosemary (Aaron) Lavy of Linden, Louann Giannoni of Camden, Juanita Martin of Lobelville, Yolanda (Carlos) Shrock of Lobelville, James (Marion) Martin, Jr. of Linden, Judith (Noah) Cohen of Bolla, Missouri, Joanna (Clay) Wilsdorf of Linden, Faith (J.R.) Thomas of Lobelville, Moses (Sara) Martin of Lobelville, and Jonathan Martin of Lobelville; seventeen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy (Scott) Haldeman of Missouri, Catherine Martin, Margaret (Calvin) Martin, Marie Weaver, Mildred (Elam) Weaver, and Marian (David) Martin, all of Pennsylvania; brothers, John (Janice), Martin, Robert (Nancy) Martin, Thomas (Linda) Martin, and Harvey (Susie) Martin, all of Pennsylvania; and a host of other loving family members and friends.