BABYSITTER AND HER ‘BABY’ REUNITED AFTER MORE THAN SEVEN DECADES

A letter published in the Buffalo River Review not only resulted in information for the writer, but a reconnection with his babysitter from seven decades ago.

Johnny Carlton wrote the Review again this week and shared his story:

“A few years ago you published an article in which I asked your readers for any pictures or information they could share about the Baars family who had lived in Perry County.

“Time went by and I had heard from no one until one day a message was left on my home answering machine. I returned the call and received some unexpected news.

“The caller was Ms. Dorothy Patterson. Ms. Dorothy shared some memories with me about my mother, Lena Baars Carlton, and other members of my family as well. As we continued talking, another pleasant discovery became apparent.

“She and I are cousins from the Rainey family. Her maiden name was Rainey and my daddy’s mother was a Rainey. This led to many fun memories about our Rainey family, although, what she told me next was perhaps the most special memory of all.

“I have always known that a young girl baby-sat me while my mother was the telephone operator in Linden, but I did not who it was until Ms. Dorothy and I talked. Shortly after I was born, Ms. Dorothy, at age 13, became my first, official babysitter!

“A few months later after we talked, we finally met in person. Here is a picture from that very special reunion between the babysitter and her baby “client” from 70+ years ago. Meeting again was a most precious moment for both of us.

“Thanks so much for publishing my original request. It was richly rewarded.”

DOROTHY PATTERSON & JOHNNY CARLTON, babsitter and “baby” met again after 70+ years. See story.