JONES IS LINDEN’S NEWEST ALDERMAN

Richard Jones is the Town of Linden’s newest Alderman. He was elected by the Board of Alderman on Tuesday, December 11, at their regular meeting, and took the oath of office the following morning at City Hall.

Alderman Jones will serve in the seat formerly held by the late Tex Smith, who was Alderman for over forty years. Jones will hold the position until the next general election in August 2020.

The vacancy was not advertised as has been done in the past. The town charter does not require that the vacancy be posted.

Linden Mayor Wess Ward told the Review, “We decided to go ahead and appoint someone to serve. Anyone interested in the seat can run in the next general election.”

The charter states, “In the event of a vacancy in the office of Alderman, the Board shall have the power to elect or appoint a successor or successors from among the qualified voters of the town, and the successor or successors shall hold office until the next regular municipal election and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.”

Alderman Jones has been a Linden resident for the past twenty years. He lives on Mill Street in Ward II. He is a retired businessman, having worked as an insurance broker in Memphis for more than three decades before he and his late wife, Frances, moved to Linden to “watch their grandchildren grow up,” he told the Review. They owned property in Perry County for a much longer period of time.

Together, they also visited all fifty United States.

He is a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War, and a graduate of Memphis State with a business degree in banking and finance.

He is an Elder at First Christian Church in Linden.