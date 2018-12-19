JESSE MUMAW JR.

Mr. Mumaw, 52, died Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the son of Jesse & Christine Mumaw, who survive, of Hohenwald. He was a United States Marine veteran from 1988 to 1996, serving in Operation Desert Storm. He was employed at Columbia Machine Works as a machinist and industrial maintenance technician. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his wife, Debra Mumaw of Lyles; a daughter, Ann Mumaw of Lyles; a brother, Greg (Renae) Mumaw; and a nephew, Brayden Mumaw of Hohenwald.