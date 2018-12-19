ELLIE MAE COOK

Mrs. Cook, 91, of Linden, died Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, December 14, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Don Franks officiating. Burial was at Pineview-Pace Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Ollie Lee Parrish and Sally Emma Stinett. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Cook; sisters, Ruby Churchwell, Ruth Parrish, and Dolly McKnight; and brothers, George, Wiley, Billy, Burton, Lawrence “Red”, Jimmy, and Johnny Parrish. Survivors include her sons, Donnie (Betty) Cook and Ted Cook, both of Linden, and Ricky Cook of Parsons; grandchildren, Ricky Lynn Cook, Kelly Watson, and David Cook; six great grandchildren; sisters, Bessie Ledbetter and Evia Parrish, both of Linden; a brother, Wesley Parrish of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.