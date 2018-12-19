CONVENIENCE CENTER & TRANSFER STATION NEW HOURS

Perry County’s convenience centers and transfer station have new hours of operation, beginning today, Wednesday, December 19, according to the County Mayor’s office.

The county also has two new convenience centers open in the Pineview and Cedar Creek communities.

Linden Transfer Station, 47 Transfer Road: Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

–Lobelville Convenience Center, 1561 Crooked Creek Road: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Sunday, closed.

–Pineview Convenience Center, 7477 Highway 438 West: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, closed; Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

–Cedar Creek Convenience Center, 5420 Highway 128: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, closed.

All locations will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 24 and 25. The Lobelville Convenience Center and Linden Transfer Station will be open December 26.

Perry County Landfill hours remain the same: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The landfill is closed on Wednesday, Sunday, and holidays.