CHAMBER ‘BEST OF BEST’ COMMUNITY AWARD WINNERS

Community members, businesses, and groups were recognized for their many and varied contributions to Perry County at the Chamber of Commerce “Best of the Best” Awards held Tuesday evening, December 11, at Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center.

A large crowd was in attendance when Chamber Director of Member Services Elecia Tucker welcomed everyone to the annual event.

Most of awards were presented by Chamber member Beth Bates to the following:

–special recognition to WOPC 101.3 and Will Nunley, presented by Josh Warren;

–Small Business of the Year: B&H Dairy Bar;

–Organization of the Year: Linden Church of God Clothing Closet, award accepted by;

–Educator of the Year: Kevin Tinin, accepted by Marsha and Tinin;

–Student of the Year: Miriam Monroe;

–Student Athlete of the Year: Sydney Wilsdorf;

–Volunteer of the Year: Kristy King;

–Good Neighbor of the Year: Randy Hickerson;

–Public Servant of the Year: Daniel McCoy;

–Man of the Year: Kirk Haston;

–Woman of the Year: Stacy Evans;

–Veteran of the Year: Howard O’Guin;

–Linden Volunteer Fireman of the Year: Tommy Rayfield, presented by Fire Chief Don Bates;

–Governor’s Volunteer Star Award, youth: Alex Litle, presented by UT Extension Agent Stacy Clark;

–Governor’s Volunteer Star Award, adult: Stacy Evans, presented by UT Extension Agent Stacy Clark.

The Chamber thanks all the sponsors of the event—AT&T, Buffalo River Review, Young Funeral Home, Parts City, Bank of Perry County, Mama Rotgers’ Trophy Boutique, DJ’s Flowers and Gifts, Studio 22, and 101.3 WOPC.

A very special thanks to Linden Valley Baptist Convention Center and staff for hosting the banquet and preparing the delicious meal.