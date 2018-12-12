TREE LIGHTING & WORLD WAR II-ERA CHRISTMAS MUSIC BEFORE PARADE

The annual Linden Christmas Parade—sponsored by the Perry County Shrine Club—will be held tomorrow, Thursday, December 13, 7:00 p.m., along Main Street.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Representative-elect Kirk Haston. The theme: “Lights of Christmas.”

Line-up will be at 6:00 in the Village Plaza parking lot on Highway 13. All entries should be on time.

Categories for prizes: emergency vehicles, classic cars, individual class, business/industrial class, and education/religious class. Awards will be presented immediately after the parade at Azbill Community Center.

Contact Parade Chairmen for more info: Barry Arnold, 593-2943, or David Richardson, 589-2455.

The Linden Christmas Tree Lighting will also be held tomorrow, Thursday, December 13, 5:00 p.m., at the Perry County Courthouse prior to the Linden Christmas Parade. Local Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts will be assisting.

The Remembering World War II team invites you to join them tomorrow nightbefore the Linden Christmas Parade for some 1940s music, Christmas songs, and a reading of the Christmas story.

The gathering will take place around 6:15 p.m. at 101 East Main. Enjoy popcorn, hot chocolate, and coffee, and purchase Remembering WWII t-shirts, coffee mugs, dog tags, etc. to help fundraising efforts for the event.