TOMMIE RUTH BURLISON

Ms. Burlison, 85, of Hohenwald, died Monday, December 3, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, December 6, 2018, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald. Burial was a Lewis County Memorial Gardens. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Ed Hensley and Myrtle Creamer Hensley. She was a HIS factory worker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters. Survivors include a son, Thomas (Erica) Burlison, Jr. of Lobelville; a daughter, Dorothy Brown of Nashville; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.