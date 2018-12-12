NOTICE: STATE OF TN/BR COUNTRY CLUB

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TENNESSEE

FOR THE TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT AT LINDEN

PERRY COUNTY

STATE OF TENNESSEE, ON RELATION

OF THE COMMISSIORNE OF THE

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION,

FOR ON BEHALF OF SAID

DEPARTMENT,

PETITIONER

VS.

A TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING A

TOTAL OF 0.188 ACRES AND LOCATED

IN PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE; THE

BUFFALO RIVER COUNTRY CLUB, A

Tennessee Corporation (dissolved in 2013);

RICKY BROWN, JR., a Resident of Perry County, Tennessee;

BANK OF PERRY COUNTY, a Tennessee Banking Corporation

with its main office in Linden, Tennessee;

WILLIAM E. BATES, TRUSTEE; AND

ANY AND ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES

WHO HAVE OR MAY HAVE AN

INTEREST IN AND TO THE TRACT OF

LAND BEING CONDEMNED IN THIS CAUSE;

DEFENDANTS.

DOCKET NOW. 2018 CV 27

PROJECT NO. 68001-2254-14

STP-13(59)

TRACT NOW. 68

JURY DEMAND

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM TO HAVE AN INTEREST IN AND TO THE TRACT OF LAND TO BE CONDEMNED IN THIS CAUSE.

Please take notice that on the 29th day of November, 2018, a Petition was filed in this Court against you, pursuant to Section 29-17-901 et seq of the Tennessee Code Annotated, praying for the condemnation of public purposes of the hereinafter described tract of land in which you have or may have an interest or right. The Petitioner seeks to acquire said property for us in the improvement State Route 13 in Perry County, Tennessee.

The property to be condemned in this cause is more particularly described as follows:

PROJECT: 68001-2254-14 TRACT 68 PERRY COUNTY

STP-13(59)

(Portion of Map 45, Parcel 047.00)

FEE SIMPLE

Beginning at right-of-way marker on the point of intersection between proposed and present east right-of-way of S.R. 13 40.23 feet right of S.R. 13 centerline station 517+60.00; thence along said present right-of-way northeasterly in a curve to the right with a radius of 2,905.00 feet and an arc length of 345.57 feet to the point of intersection with north property line 42.10 feet right of S.R. 13 centerline station 521+00.74; thence along said property line N 65 degrees 22 minutes 30 seconds E 49.80 feet to a right-of-way marker on the point of intersection with proposed east right-of-way of S.R. 13 85.00 feet right of S.R. 13 centerline station 521+25.50; thence along said proposed right-of-way as follows: S 32 degrees 14 minutes 05 seconds W 80.18 feet to the right-of-way marker 50.00 feet right of S.R. 13 centerline station 520+55.00; thence S. 16 degrees 49 minutes 00 seconds E 118.74 feet to a right-of-way marker 100.00 feet right of S.R. 13 centerline station 519+50.00; thence S. 41 degrees 51 minutes 31 seconds W 84.79 feet to a right-of-way marker 55.00 feet right of S.R. 13 centerline station 518+80.00; thence S. 18 degrees 34 minutes 53 seconds W 122.85 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.188 acres more or less.

By this Petition seeks to acquire the above-described tract of land in fee simple.

This property is being acquired for use in the improvement of State Route 13 in Perry County, Tennessee.

You must plead, answer, or except to same as provided by law, or the Petition will be taken as confessed against you, whereupon the case will then be set for a hearing upon the record and in your absence.

IT IS ORDERED that publication of this notice be made for four consecutive weeks in the Buffalo River Review, a newspaper published in Perry County, Tennessee.

This is the 29th day of November, 2018.

Martha Brupbachu, DC

Richard W. Vaughn, Jr. #012481

Office of Attorney General

225 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Jackson, Tennessee 38301

731/423-5720

B 1/2