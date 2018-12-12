NEW TN LAWS TAKING EFFECT JANUARY 1ST

State Representative Kirk Haston released this week his first public announcement about Tennessee legislative matters.

In it, Haston provided a list of new Tennessee laws that go into effect January 1, 2019.

While many of the new laws speak specifically to certain governing boards and internal regulations, following are new laws that may have the most direct impact on the lives of Perry County citizens.

–Increases, from $400 to $1,500, the minimum property damage threshold for which a motor vehicle accident requires a written report to be filed with the department of safety, except in cases of damage to state or local government property; increases, from $500 to $1,500, the property damage threshold differentiating a Class B misdemeanor from a Class A misdemeanor for the offense of leaving the scene of an accident.

–Permits the department to toll the mandatory 365 consecutive day period during which certain motor vehicles are required to be equipped with a functioning ignition interlock device if the motor vehicle is inoperable based on specified reasons.

–As enacted, reduces from 90 days to 60 days the period before a qualifying deadline for elective office during which nominating petitions may be issued by an administrator, deputy, county election commissioner, or employee of the coordinator’s office, other than nominating petitions for the offices of the President of the United States and delegates to the national conventions of all statewide political parties.

–Requires the department to accept allegations of opioid abuse or diversion and to publicize a means of reporting allegations of such; prohibits civil liability for or firing of a person who reports suspected abuse or diversion.

–Gives licensing authorities discretion whether or not to suspend, deny, or revoke a license based on the applicant or licensee having defaulted or become delinquent on student loan repayment, if the licensing authority determines that the default or delinquency is the result of a medical hardship that prevented the person from working in the person’s licensed field and the medical hardship significantly contributed to the default or delinquency.

–As enacted, extends from 30 days to 40 days the period of advance notice that licensed child-placing agencies and licensed clinical social workers must provide the department before increasing fees charged to prospective adoptive parents

–Authorizes the sale of alcoholic beverages and wine on Sundays during certain hours; prohibits sales on Easter, Christmas, and Thanksgiving; revises other provisions relating to alcoholic beverages.

–Increases the tax on unregistered or improperly registered freight motor vehicles; revises other provisions related to overloaded freight motor vehicles.

–As enacted, requires, in cases where an ultrasound is performed as part of an examination prior to an abortion, the person who performs the ultrasound to offer the woman the opportunity to learn the results of the ultrasound; requires, if ultrasound is performed, that report of abortion indicate whether or not a heartbeat was detected.

–Exempts from the firing range and classroom hours requirements to obtain a handgun carry permit anyone who in the five years preceding the date of application has successfully completed a department of correction firearms qualification.

–Requires, if the county election commission has arranged for the use of a public school or a public charter school as a polling place for a regular November election, that the LEA or the public charter school be closed for instruction on the election day; authorizes an LEA or public charter school to choose to be open or closed for instruction on election days other than days on which a regular November election occurs.

–Requires health care prescribers to issue prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances electronically by July 1, 2020, with certain exceptions; establishes other provisions regarding electronic prescriptions.

–Prohibits state and local governmental entities and officials from adopting sanctuary policies; enacts other related provisions.

–Requires each local board of education to develop a policy to implement a program to reduce the potential sources of lead contamination in drinking water in public schools that incorporates periodic, not to exceed biennial, testing of lead levels in drinking water sources at school facilities that were constructed prior to January 1, 1998.

–Authorizes a partial fill of a prescription of a controlled substance; enacts other related provisions.