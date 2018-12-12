LINDEN MAN CHARGED: IMPERSONATING OFFICER

Jeremy Seymour, 26, of Linden, was arrested on Friday, November 30, on a charge of criminal impersonation of a police officer, according to the Wayne County News.

A report filed by Investigator Steve Wilson of the Clifton Police Department said Seymour flashed blue and red strobe lights mounted on his vehicle at another vehicle traveling on Highway 641 in an attempt to make the other driver believe he was a law officer and pull over.

Seymour was also reportedly armed and wearing a correctional officer uniform at the time of the incident.

Seymour was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $2,500.00 bond.

According to another source, Seymour has since pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge.