LARRY TOWNSEND DePRIEST

Mr. DePriest, 78, of Dahlonega, Georgia, died Saturday, December 1, 2018, following a brief hospitalization. Dahlonega Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was an alumnus of both the University of Tennessee and the University of Pittsburgh, and a veteran of the US Air Force. He retired from a career as a hospital administrator in 2006. A member of the Dahlonega United Methodist Church and Rotary International, he was recognized as a Paul Farris Fellow. He also believed strongly in outreach initiatives like Community Helping Place, where had been a regular volunteer. Survivors include his wife of fifty-seven years, Janice; a daughter, Karen; a son, Michael; six grandchildren; sisters, Linda and Cindy; and brothers, Douglas and Edward. Memorials may be made to the Dahlonega United Methodist Church in his name.