HAROLD GENE SELLERS

Mr. Sellers, 82, died November 29, 2018, in Sebring, Florida. No memorial services are planned as per his wishes. He was born in Sebring, served in the United States Coast Guard, and was very involved with the Masons. He and his wife, Patricia Sellers, lived in Lobelville, on Mud Springs Hollow Road, for many years. He worked at Johnson Controls until the factory closed, and then worked with the Perry County Sheriff’s Department as a cook at the jail. He left Perry County in 2016 after his wife passed away. Survivors include six sons, Harold Sellers, Jr., Byron Sellers, Charles (Marilyn) Massey, James (Jennifer) Massey, David Johnson, and Robert Johnson; one daughter, Kay (Eddie) Sellers Falla; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.