HAROLD GENE SELLERS
Mr. Sellers, 82, died November 29, 2018, in Sebring, Florida. No memorial services are planned as per his wishes. He was born in Sebring, served in the United States Coast Guard, and was very involved with the Masons. He and his wife, Patricia Sellers, lived in Lobelville, on Mud Springs Hollow Road, for many years. He worked at Johnson Controls until the factory closed, and then worked with the Perry County Sheriff’s Department as a cook at the jail. He left Perry County in 2016 after his wife passed away. Survivors include six sons, Harold Sellers, Jr., Byron Sellers, Charles (Marilyn) Massey, James (Jennifer) Massey, David Johnson, and Robert Johnson; one daughter, Kay (Eddie) Sellers Falla; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Although Harold was born in Florida he truly considered Perry County his home. He could often be seen sitting in his truck at the edge of Lobelville watching to see who came through town. When we would visit from Montgomery County, Harold would follow us through town to their home. Harold had many friends there in Lobelville and Linden. He was truly proud to work with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. We miss him already.