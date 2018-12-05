VELMA RUTH HASTON

Ms. Haston, 64, of Cookeville, died Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. A graveside service was held Wednesday, November 21, 2018, noon, at Spencer Town Cemetery. She was born in McMinnville, the daughter of the late Charles Verble Haston and Thelma Lee Hodges Haston. She was a Certified Nurse’s Aide. She loved to trail ride on her mule, loved country line dancing, animal and her beloved dog, Pooh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Baxter (Jackie) Haston, Charles Freddie Haston, and infant brother, Ronald Haston. Survivors include her daughter, Melissa (John Thomas) Trobaugh of Cookeville; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Jimmy) Phillips of Tullahoma, and John Tyler Trobaugh, Hannah Trobaugh, and Leo Trobaugh, all of Cookeville; a sister, Janie (Tommy) Burkett, of Hurricane Mills; brother, Anthony Haston of Cookeville; and a host of nieces, nephew and friends.